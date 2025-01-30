Police Make Arrest Over Ōkaihau Hit-And-Run

One man has been charged over a fatal hit-and-run in Ōkaihau on Tuesday night.

An investigation has been underway since the teenage cyclist was allegedly struck by a vehicle on Settlers Way.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of Northland CIB, says there has been a strong public response following the tragic event.

“We have had a number of locals make contact with us and provide information and I acknowledge them for that,” he says.

“Police have been in the small township over the past day conducting enquiries, including checkpoints to try and identify a vehicle involved.”

Police have now located and arrested a 27-year-old Kaikohe man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says he has initially been charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we cannot rule out further charges in our investigation.”

Police are still seeking witnesses to the incident as part of the investigation.

“We know that there were several vehicles travelling on Settlers Road at the time, between 10pm and 10.15pm,” he says.

“I’m still asking that those people make contact with us.”

Please update Police online or call 105 using the reference number 250129/0360.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The man charged is expected to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on 31 January 2025.

