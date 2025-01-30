Homicide Investigation In Otaika

Police are treating the death of a motorcyclist in Otaika as suspicious, and a homicide investigation is now underway.

A man’s body was discovered in a creek adjacent to Otaika Valley Road, State Highway 15, after 5am on 29 January.

Whangārei CIB is launching an appeal for any witnesses or motorists travelling through the area on Tuesday night or in the early hours of Wednesday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer says a post-mortem examination is currently ongoing.

“Formal identification procedures have not yet been completed, but we anticipate releasing further details about the victim once this process is complete,” he says.

“Our investigation team are working with the family, who are coming to terms with their loved one succumbing to foul play.”

Police believe the homicide occurred between 7pm and 11pm on 28 January, in a layby opposite to the entrance to the Otaika Valley Scenic Reserve.

There are two key appeals the investigation team are making today.

Firstly, any sightings of the blue and silver coloured road bike that was found parked in the layby area.

“We are particularly interested in any sightings of this bike between 8pm on 28 January through to 5am on 29 January,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

Secondly, anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage around key locations between 7pm on 28 January and 5am on 29 January should contact Police.

Those areas of interest are along Otaika Valley Road, between the intersections with State Highway 14, Maungatapere, and Loop and Cemetery Roads, in Otaika.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I am asking anyone with a dashcam or CCTV cameras to prioritise checking these now, and contact our investigation team,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

An online portal has been set up for any footage or photographs to be uploaded.

Please go to https://distant.nc3.govt.nz

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says: “Our investigation is still in the very early stages, and our team will work hard to ensure we get answers as to why this homicide has occurred.”

Anyone with further information should call Police on 105 and reference the file number 250129/0335.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

