Cops Catch Up With Speeding Drivers

Police in Avondale caught up with two speeding vehicles within minutes of each other during the early hours of this morning.

Just after 2am, officers observed a Toyota Aqua driving at speed along Blockhouse Bay Road.

Auckland City West’s Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson, says Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, however it fled.

“We elected not to pursue and engaged the Police helicopter, to provide commentary as the vehicle continued to travel around Auckland for about 40 minutes.

“The vehicle reached high speeds along the motorway and around surrounding residential areas before it was spiked on Ash Street.”

She says the vehicle then came to a stop and two occupants ran into nearby properties.

“The Police dog unit was able to locate both people quickly, with one receiving a minor dog bite.

“Thankfully no one was seriously hurt”

Two youths, aged 16 and 14, have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Inspector Robertson says about 30 minutes later officers spotted another vehicle allegedly speeding while travelling on Blockhouse Bay Road.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle however it has failed to stop and continued on at speed.

“The vehicle was not pursued and was located by the Police helicopter down a driveway on Eastdale Road where the driver was taken into custody without incident.”

She says the driver was breath tested and allegedly blew 1200mcgs, more than five times the legal limit.

“This sort of driving behaviour is incredibly reckless, and unacceptable”

A 35-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with failing to stop, driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving.

