Toxic Algae Widespread In Wairarapa Rivers – Take Care Where Toxic Algae Warnings Are In Place

Detached mats (Photo/Supplied)

Red alert level warnings are now in place for Waingawa River at South Road in Masterton, due to widespread detached toxic algae mats on the river’s edge.

Red alert level warnings remain in place for the Ruamāhanga and Waipoua rivers, where high levels of toxic algae are still present on the riverbed and at the rivers’ edges.

Greater Wellington advises people not to swim or let their dogs near the water in areas where toxic algae warnings are in place. Dog walkers should ensure their dogs do not scavenge anything from the riverbanks where algal mats may have accumulated.

Dog owners who think their animals have swallowed toxic algae, or shows signs of lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, paralysis or convulsions, should go to the nearest vet immediately.

People who have been in contact with toxic algae and are feeling unwell, should see a doctor or ring Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Greater Wellington is currently monitoring popular river swimming spots for toxic algae on a weekly basis.

To learn more about toxic algae, visit: Greater Wellington — Toxic algae (gw.govt.nz)

To check for toxic algae alerts in the Wellington region, visit: Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA)

