International Treaty Examination Of NZ - UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Foreign Affairs Defence and Trade Committee

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is calling for submissions on its international treaty examination of the New Zealand – United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and Agreement between the Government of New Zealand and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the Promotion and Protection of Investments. The examination includes the national interest analysis and three side letters.

The closing date for submissions is Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

For more details about the international treaty examination:

