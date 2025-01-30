International Treaty Examination Of NZ - UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is calling for submissions on its international treaty examination of the New Zealand – United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and Agreement between the Government of New Zealand and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the Promotion and Protection of Investments. The examination includes the national interest analysis and three side letters.

The closing date for submissions is Wednesday, 12 February 2025.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the international treaty examination by 11.59pm on 12 February 2025.

For more details about the international treaty examination:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

