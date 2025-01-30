Firearms, Cash And Drugs Seized In Hawke's Bay Search Warrant

Police have arrested one person and seized firearms, drugs and cash from the central Hawke’s Bay property of an Outlaws gang member.

Three firearms, methamphetamine and cash were seized after Police executed a warrant at the address, this included a fully loaded Beretta pistol that was found in a bag alongside a quantity of methamphetamine.

A 46-year-old man appeared in the Hastings District Court today and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.

Police will continue to work to disrupt organised crime and ensure the profits of such activity does not land in the hands of those at the forefront of the offending.

- Acting Detective Sergeant Steve Leonard

