0800 What’s Up Helpline At Risk Of Closure: Funding Cuts To Leave Thousands Of Children Affected

The only helpline in Aotearoa for tamariki as young as 5 years old, and up to 19 years old, 0800 What’s Up, is losing its Government funding, threatening the closure of Barnardos’ helpline.

Like other charities and social services providing vital services to children and families in Aotearoa, Barnardos is experiencing a challenging funding environment, including with Government. As a consequence of overall funding reductions for Barnardos, this will result in the total withdrawal of funding for our national counselling helpline, as well as reductions to our social work for which details are still being finalised.

“From 1 July, we will be losing all Government funding for our helpline, which accounts for almost half of the total cost to run the service, threatening to close 0800 What’s Up all together,” says Barnardos Aotearoa Chief Executive, Matt Reid.

“We are gravely concerned about the impact this will have on tamariki and rangatahi across the motu. Our counsellors answer over 12,000 phone calls and chats every year. This funding cut may force us to close our helpline, leaving many tamariki and rangatahi without anyone to turn to.”

ImpactLab’s recent Good Measure Report found that 0800 What’s Up service provides $2 of social value per $1 spent, so for every dollar invested in 0800 What’s Up service, it delivers two dollars of social value to New Zealand.

In the last year alone, our counsellors have answered 12,724 phone calls and chats from tamariki, some of whom are as young as five years old, seeking help for challenges that no child should face alone – relationships issues, grief and loss, loneliness, deliberate self-harm, mental distress and suicide ideation.

“We know there is a crucial need for our helpline – last year, we had to increase the number of counsellors on shift every time we promoted 0800 What’s Up on Tiktok because we couldn’t keep up with the demand. Every year, our counsellors respond to close to 200 calls and chats from tamariki with imminent risk to their safety.”

“Behind each call, and each online chat, there is a child who had the courage to reach out for help. And every single one deserves to be heard.”

Barnardos is working tirelessly on a long-term plan to secure sustainable funding to keep our lines open. But right now, we’re facing an immediate shortfall, and Barnardos is appealing to generous New Zealanders, businesses, current and past partners, and the Government to support our helpline.

“Barnardos needs close to $1 million a year to run 0800 What’s Up. We are extremely grateful to the ongoing support from major partners such as Milford Foundation and OfficeMax, who have for many years supported 0800 What’s Up.

“In a few months, this support alone will no longer be enough to keep the lines open. We’re calling on everyone in Aotearoa who may be able to help. Every dollar makes a difference.”

For more than 23 years answering over 1.6million phone calls and 29,000 chats, 0800 What’s Up has been a lifeline for tamariki and rangatahi.

About Barnardos Aotearoa

Barnardos Aotearoa is New Zealand’s leading national children’s charity and works across child and family social services, early childhood education, and systemic advocacy for children and young people. Barnardos tackles the hard stuff; family poverty and income inequality, family violence and abuse, mental health and wellbeing, equal access to early childhood education, and lack of the basics such as safe and healthy housing.

0800 What’s Up is part of the continuum of services that Barnardos provides and is New Zealand’s only national children’s helpline for 5 to 19 years old. In 2014, 0800 What’s Up was the first helpline in Aotearoa to introduce a web chat service fortamarikiandrangatahi and in January 2021, Kidslinejoined the 0800 What’s Upwhānau,making it the only children and teens helpline in Aotearoa. In 2022, 0800 What’s Up celebrated 21 years of existence, marking close to 1.6 million answered calls and over 29,000 answered chats.ImpactLab’s recent Good Measure Report found that for every dollar invested in 0800 What’s Up service, it delivers two dollars of social value to New Zealand.

Top 10 counselling themes at 0800 What’s Up:

Family relationships 13.1%

Suicide 11.2%

Peer relationships 9.5%

Emotional distress (fears/anxiety) 8.2%

Emotiona distress (low mood/sadness) 7.3%

Self-harming behaviour 6%

Relationships between partners 6%

Education 4%

Bullying 3.4%

Self-image 2.6%

