Fresh Start For Care Sector; Advocates Urge Govt To Make Care Experienced Rangatahi One Of Its New Year Resolutions

Those who work closely with care-experienced rangatahi have outlined a number of actions for change in 2025, and want to see the government make them one of its new year resolutions with thousands of young people currently in care.

According to Oranga Tamariki figures there were more than 4100 children in state care at the end of the 23/24 financial year, with many more growing up away from their families.

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai has been advocating for those care experienced tamariki since 2017, and CEO Tracie Shipton says there is still a lot of work to do to ensure they can grow up with the same chances, choices and aspirations as every other child in New Zealand.

“With the start of a new year we have a real opportunity to make a fresh start to improve the lives of these rangatahi and help to shift the stigma around care. We all have a role to play in creating a community that celebrates and supports these young people and now is the perfect time to make this a priority as we look towards the year ahead.”

It follows a VOYCE social media poll* which surveyed a small group of care experienced rangatahi and found that 95% aren’t happy with the current state of the care system - a sentiment echoed by many including VOYCE National Care Experienced Lead Tupua Urlich.

“Despite widespread opposition in 2024 we saw the introduction of a boot camp pilot programme, and then the Minister pushed for the repeal of section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act which would remove any requirements to improve outcomes for Māori in care.”

“After all of that I have hope that 2025 will instead bring positive change for our rangatahi.”

Part of that hope are a number of initiatives that care-experienced advocates want to see take place.

1. We want to see our elective representatives put politics aside and agree to a multi-party accord regarding how to ensure children in state care live with love and mana.

2. We want to see the United Nations Convention on the Rights of a Child (UNCRC) enshrined into legislation.

3. We want to see all the promises - which stem from UNCRC, in our ‘6 Promises’ campaign fulfilled.

4. We want to see all of the recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care implemented.

5. We want to see National Care Standards become the minimum standards our tamariki should expect rather than aspirational ones.

“Shipton says alongside these actions we also need our communities, the "natural advocates” around care-experienced young people, to help shift the stigma that surrounds care.

“We have massive aspirations for all children and young people in care, as all parents and communities do for their tamariki. We have a collective responsibility to hold and encourage aspirations for these children, who might not have as many people in their corner.”

“It is time to break down the barriers that isolate these rangatahi and create an environment where their voices are heard, valued, and celebrated.”

VOYCE has some powerful initiatives planned for 2025, to demonstrate what a difference love, nurturing and community aspirations can do for children in care, as well as highlighting some of the positive actions that can make a difference to a child or children in the community.

The first of these kicked off last weekend with a pop-up care experienced artefact museum in Ōtautahi, Christchurch where young people displayed a selection of personal items from their time in care.

“The Royal Commission of Inquiry into State Care and Faith Based Abuse has illuminated a painful truth: young people in care have often been marginalised, shunned, and silenced.” “We envision a future where every young person in care is surrounded by a supportive network that nurtures their potential and fosters their dreams. This is not just a wish; it is a collective responsibility that we must embrace. Together, let’s commit to building a brighter, more inclusive future for all young people in care—one that prioritises love and genuine care above all else.”

*Poll group size of 23 care experienced rangatahi

