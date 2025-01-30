Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
REVEALED: Desley Simpson Eyeing Up Mayoralty Bid

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 7:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The race for Auckland’s mayoralty has begun. The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance can reveal the domain ‘Desleyformayor.co.nz’ has been registered by the son of Wayne Brown’s Deputy Mayor, Desley Simpson, on 13 December 2024.

“Simpson has been long-rumoured to want a tilt at the top” said Sam Warren, a Spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

“Until now, Simpson has been biding her time supporting Mayor Wayne Brown, as she did with each of Phil Goff’s rates increases when he was Mayor. Having a domain registered for an upcoming campaign, she has shown us her hand.”

“The dynamic now changes. Brown is heavily tipped to run again. With strong National Party links, Simpson’s bid splits the centre-right vote, potentially handing Auckland to a candidate backed by the Labour-Green bloc.”

© Scoop Media

