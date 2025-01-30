Help Us Plan For A Better Future

A review of Te Papa Tipu Taunaki o te Tairāwhiti, the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan, is underway.

The Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan is the combined planning document that holds all of Council’s resource management plans and sets the rules on how Council makes decisions on the natural and built environment.

“The importance of this plan cannot be overstated”, says Jo Noble, Director of Council’s Sustainable Futures’ hub. “It includes how and where we can build, outlines how we use and protect land, soil, coasts, and freshwater resources, manages the risk of hazards, and enables economic activity.”

“It’s key to achieving positive social, cultural, economic, and environmental outcomes and affects almost everyone in Tairāwhiti in some way or other.

“As the plan is so large we’re reviewing it as a series of plan changes over the next 4 years.

“We’d like to hear our community’s thoughts on several of those changes now, including aspects on how our city should grow and the Regional Policy Statement.

“The Regional Policy Statement provides the overarching direction that sets the scene for the rest of the plan.

“We all know our region has a housing crisis. We need to allow for good quality housing of a range of sizes and types. This will help meet our community’s needs, help bring housing costs down and create connected communities. Our Future Development Strategy (FDS) was created to help us do this.”

“To implement the FDS we’re making some Urban Plan changes around our medium density housing zones, as well as asking for feedback on our masterplans, starting with the CBD, Kaiti, Elgin and Awapuni. Together with other projects, such as Trust Tairawhiti’s catalyst initiatives, this work helps us re-invigorate our city into the future.”

The engagement opens 30 January 2025.

How to get involved

Learn more and have your say on our website.

If you still have questions about any of these projects, come to one of our public sessions:

City Centre. Drop in anytime from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on 11 February in the HB Williams Memorial Library

Elgin. Drop in anytime from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on 12 February at the Gisborne Park Golf Club

Kaiti. Drop in anytime from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on 13 February at the Ilminster School Hall

If you still have more questions, please email the team on TRMP@gdc.govt.nz.

Link: https://participate.gdc.govt.nz/trmp-rps-urbangrowth

