Official Data Shows Government Over-egged Working From Home Issue

The Government should be embarrassed that its own data shows working from home by public servants is not the big problem it made out to be.

The Public Service Commission has today published data showing only a third of public servants work from home around one or two days a week. The average days working from home was in fact less than one day - 0.9 days.

"The Government’s appalling attack on public servants working from home has been exposed for what it really is - a flimsy attempt to deflect from its own decisions to axe thousands of workers," said Fleur Fitzsimons Acting National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

The PSA has filed a claim with the Employment Relations Authority to stop the Government restricting flexible workplace practices (see statement below).

"The reckless and rushed job cuts ordered by the Government are what has been hurting Wellington’s CBD businesses. Ordering public servants to spend more time in the office when in fact most are already working most days of the week in the office is just stupid policy. It won’t offset the economic damage its austerity policies have inflicted.

"International evidence shows flexible work drives greater productivity. The PSA’s own survey last year showed 85% of members saying it improved the work they do, that means delivering the better outcomes the Government wants.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The Government promised evidence-based decision-making. It should have waited before launching its attack on flexible work practices.

"It’s directive to order public servants to spend more time in the office has been over-egged for purely political ends - public servants deserve better."

Past statements on flexible work

11 Dec 2024 PSA takes legal action to stop Govt cutting working from home arrangements

5 Dec 2024 Research shows working from home improves public service productivity

24 September 2024 Govt job cuts to blame for Wellington’s ills, not working from home

Note:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

© Scoop Media

