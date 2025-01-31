New Café Concept Blends Creatives And Community

An idea has been brewing for a while to bring together Marlborough’s creative community.

The product is Café Create – a new bi-monthly breakfast gathering designed to celebrate Marlborough’s unique blend of creativity and community. The first get-together will be held at Karaka Café from 7.30am to 8.45am on Thursday 27 February.

“As part of our commitment to Te Atatū – Arts, Culture and Creativity Strategic Plan 2024–2034, we are thrilled to launch this new café concept, which brings together creativity and community,” Council’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Manager Nicola Neilson said.

“Café Create is designed to foster a vibrant and dynamic environment where professionals, artists, entrepreneurs and innovators can connect, collaborate and inspire each other,” she said. “The event will be a hub for creative minds to exchange ideas, share experiences and build meaningful relationships across various industries.”

Each café catch-up will feature light refreshments, a guest speaker, Q&A session and networking. Future dates are 27 February, 1 May, 26 June, 28 August and 30 October.

Guest speakers at the inaugural meeting will be Creative at Heart Programme Coordinator Aimee Preston and Art Therapist Emma Toy. Join them to discover how Creative at Heart is building connections and promoting healing through the power of the arts.

Previously called Creative Kids, Creative at Heart is a local non-profit dedicated to enriching the community through diverse artistic and music therapy programmes designed for adults and children alike. The pair will discuss the transformative benefits of therapeutic arts, provide insights into their services, and highlight the positive impact these offerings have on individuals and families.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mrs Neilson said Café Create would build on connections made during the 2023 community workshops.

“We aim to create a dynamic space where people can kōrero with fellow creatives, learn about their mahi, learn from guest speakers, and share how our initiatives can support and elevate your artistic practice. It’s a fantastic opportunity to network, socialise and connect with others in our creative community,” she said.

To register go to: www.eventbrite.com/d/new-zealand--blenheim and search ‘Cafe Create’. Spaces are limited.

© Scoop Media

