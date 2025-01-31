Further Appeal For Information In Harley Shrimpton Homicide Investigation

In November 2023, Tauranga Police launched a homicide investigation after Harley Shrimpton was killed at a rural property in Poripori Road, Lower Kaimai, Tauranga.

He had been missing since he was kidnapped on 3 November 2023 and a missing person report was filed with Police by his whānau.

In January 2024, 23-year-old Tauranga man Piripi Tukaokao was charged with murder, kidnapping and other related offences. He is remanded in custody and will be appearing in Hamilton High Court in November 2025.

We know that there were others who assisted the defendant and we are continuing to follow positive lines of enquiry.

It is crucial that all those responsible in relation to Harley’s death are held to account.

It’s now been over 14 months since Harley was found and since then a dedicated Police team has continued with enquiries and are closely analysing new information.

We continue to speak with people close to the investigation and have not ruled out laying further charges against others who may have been involved.

On behalf of Police and Harley’s whānau, I want to acknowledge the significant public support shown over the last year, to thank everyone who has come forward with information during the course of the investigation, and to urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Police and tell us what you know.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231117/9085.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

