Council Services On Waitangi Day

Council’s Blenheim office, Marlborough Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre are closed on Waitangi Day, Thursday 6 February.

Refuse, recycling, and kerbside collections

Kerbside refuse and recycling will be collected as usual.

The Resource Recovery Centre, Re-use Centre and Waste Sorting Centre will be open from 8am until 4.30pm. The landfill will be open between 8am and midday only.

The E Waste facility will be closed.

The Picton and Havelock transfer stations will be open as usual from 8am until 4pm. Rai Valley Transfer Station will be open from 9am until midday. Transfer stations in Seddon and Wairau Valley will be closed.

Bus Service

Bus services will not run on Thursday 6 February.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

