Government's Reversal Of Safer Speed Limits Will Increase Deaths

The Government’s directive to reverse the last five years of safer speed limits across the state highway network is a grossly irresponsible move that will lead to more deaths and serious injuries on our roads. The move sacrifices public safety for marginal travel time savings, putting countless lives at risk.

Movement, an alliance of national organisations supporting safe and accessible active transport for all New Zealanders, has lodged a judicial review to challenge the legality of the government's blanket speed limit increases.

Spokesperson for Movement, Bevan Woodward says “The Government is wanting to reverse safer speed limits that were put in place on the basis of extensive research and local consultation, and are aligned with international best practice.

A coalition of leading academics, health professionals, and road safety experts have previously voiced grave concerns in their open letter dated 16 September 2024. Their research confirms what decades of road safety data have shown: higher speeds result in more severe crashes, increased fatalities, and greater strain on an already overburdened healthcare system, where over 50% of major trauma injuries treated in our hospitals are from road crashes.

The time savings from these changes are minor—mere seconds or minutes in most cases, and do not justify the inevitable rise in serious crashes. For instance:

SH1 in Kaitaia north: A speed increase from 60km/h to 100km/h will save drivers just 20 seconds but significantly increase crash severity.

SH2 at Masterton to Carterton: The limit will rise from 80km/h to 100km/h, saving approximately 1.5 minutes while exposing more road users to life-threatening crashes.

Raising speed limits contradicts New Zealand’s commitments to international road safety and emissions reduction targets. Higher speeds contribute to increased fuel consumption and greater CO2 and NO2 emissions, exacerbating both road safety and climate crises.

Movement is asking the Government to cancel its directive to reverse all safer speed limits implemented over the last 5 years and to return to evidence based policy that prioritises the safety and well-being of New Zealanders. The price of faster travel must not be paid in human lives.”

