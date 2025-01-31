Mayor Welcomes Hospital Win For The South

The people of the South deserve “a big pat on the back” for their pivotal role in convincing the Government to deliver a hospital the region can be proud of, Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says.

Today’s announcement by the Minister of Health means the new hospital will be built on the Cadbury site as planned. It will be the full 11-storey structure, on the existing piles.

Mayor Radich says the announcement is a reassuring response to public pressure and a significant win for the entire Southern region.

“Building the complete structure is the critical decision – it means the new hospital will have enough space to provide for the health needs of our region now and for decades to come.”

Mayor Radich thanked everyone who took part in the Save Our Southern Hospital campaign from right across the region.

“The people of the South came together to speak loudly with one voice, and the Government has listened.

‘‘It’s hard to ignore 35,000 people marching in the street, followed by cascades of postcards, articles and emails. The people of Dunedin, Otago and Southland deserve to feel proud of their efforts for which they have been rightfully rewarded. I certainly feel very proud of them.

“The services and facilities for opening day are not quite as previously planned, but that day is five years away. As models of care and needs change, so too can the mix of amenities. The main thing is to have the space in which to install them.

“We can now look forward to watching the new southern region tertiary hospital Inpatients block rise from the ground and link up with the Outpatients building across the street.”

