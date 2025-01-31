Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Resignation Of An Elected Member Who Has Not Taken Up His Position Due To Ill Health; By-election To Be Held

Friday, 31 January 2025, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Te Awanui Ward Councillor Mikaere Sydney and his whānau have notified Tauranga City Council that they wish to prioritise his recovery, and that they and Mikaere have therefore made the tough decision that he resign as an elected member, effective immediately.

Mikaere Sydney was elected as Te Awanui Ward representative at last year’s Council election, but has since been on an extended leave of absence, for medical reasons.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale says he was saddened to learn that Mikaere would not be joining the governance team, as Tauranga City Council’s first Māori Ward Councillor.

“My fellow Councillors and I were very much looking forward to working with Mikaere when he was well enough, but completely appreciate and respect the decision that he and his whānau have made at this time,” Mahé says.

“Mikaere is young and talented and has a bright future ahead of him. I’m confident that we will see him play an important role in the Tauranga community in years to come, but for now, his health remains the priority and we offer best wishes for a fast and full recovery.”

A by-election will be held for the vacant Te Awanui Ward seat.

“We want to see the Te Awanui Ward represented as soon as possible and the Council will act quickly, within the statutory timeframes, to have arrangements for the by-election put in place,” Mahé concludes.

“Our expectation is that our 10th team member will be joining us at the Council table in early-May.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 