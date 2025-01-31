Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Delay In Release Of Inquiry Findings

Friday, 31 January 2025, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Public Service Commission

The findings of the inquiry in the protection of personal information will not be released on Monday 3 February as announced earlier this afternoon.

The Public Service Commission’s response to the findings requires more time following feedback from some agencies.

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche said the delay is unfortunate but it’s more important to get the response right.

The inquiry has been complex, involving six agencies, third-party service providers and findings that will impact all of the public service. Some matters will also require referral to other authorities for further consideration.

The commission will announce a new date when its response is finalised in the coming weeks.

