Arrest And Seizures, Ōpōtiki

Friday, 31 January 2025, 6:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Sergeant Caoin Macey:

Police in Ōpōtiki have again interrupted the sale and supply of drugs following a search warrant at an address linked to a gang, executed yesterday Thursday 30 January.

A 47-year-old woman is facing a number of drug and firearms charges after the warrant uncovered methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition at the address.

Police located and have seized a .22 calibre pistol, 18 rounds of ammunition, six grams of methamphetamine and a small quantity of cash.

Police see firsthand the harm drugs have within our community, and will continue to work to ensure the offenders are held to account and drugs are not causing harm to members of our community.

The 47-year-old is due to appear in the Ōpōtiki District Court on 20 February.

