Piha Incident Response Update

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that surf lifeguards sadly recovered a body of a deceased person from Bethell’s Beach at approximately 8:20pm last night.

Seven swimmers got into trouble in rough sea conditions on Tuesday. Surf lifeguards rescued six people. One person, who surf lifeguards understand could not swim, could not be located.

Piha, United North Piha and Karekare SAR squads were deployed to help search for the missing man. The Police Eagle helicopter and Coastguard air patrol assist with aerial-based searches which continued over the course of the week.

The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends our heartfelt condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased.

We are providing support to the surf lifeguards involved.

The matter has been handed to Police.

