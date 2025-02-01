Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Otaika Homicide: Police Make Additional Appeal

Saturday, 1 February 2025, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied: NZ Police

Police are releasing further information in the Otaika homicide investigation as the appeal for footage continues.

An investigation team has begun the task of piecing together what took place on the layby on Otaika Valley Road earlier this week.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, of Whangārei CIB, says a post-mortem examination on the motorcyclist has been completed.

“I can confirm that the victim was shot,” he says.

“At this point in the enquiry we are not in a position to release further details around the injuries or firearm likely used in this homicide.”

Since an appeal for information was launched on Thursday, a steady stream of footage has been sent into Police for examination.

“This is an encouraging start, and this is already helping us piece together a timeline of movements in-and-around that layby,” acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

“We now know from dashcam footage that there were a number of vehicles parked in the layby prior to the victim arriving on his motorbike.”

Police are continuing to ask those in the community to make contact if they have footage or information.

“At this point in the enquiry, we believe the victim has been shot in that layby late on 28 January, between 7pm and 11pm.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says Police anticipate releasing further information about the victim over the coming days.

“We’re continuing to support the man’s family as our investigation continues.

“Our focus is on finding answers for the family for how the victim has died in such a violent manner.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP: 

Police would like any sightings of the victim’s blue and silver coloured road bike that was parked in the layby.

That is particularly between 8pm on 28 January through to 5am on 29 January.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage around key locations between 7pm on 28 January and 5am on 29 January should contact Police.

Those areas of interest are along Otaika Valley Road, between the intersections with State Highway 14, Maungatapere, and Loop and Cemetery Roads, in Otaika.

An online portal has been set up for any footage or photographs to be uploaded.

Please go to https://distant.nc3.govt.nz

Anyone with further information should call Police on 105 and reference the file number 250129/0335.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

