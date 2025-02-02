Sudden Death, Hamilton

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

Police are making inquiries into the death of a woman in Hamilton overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Forest Lake address shortly before 12:30am today to reports the 19-year-old was unresponsive.

On arrival, medical staff confirmed she had sadly died.

Police were speaking with those present at the address at the time, and completing further scene and area inquiries, to help determine what took place.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

