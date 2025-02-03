Ngāti Kahungunu Leads Hawke’s Bay On Waitangi Day With A Message Of Unity

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc is proud to host the 24th annual Waitangi Day Family Celebrations, commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi between Ngāti Kahungunu and the Crown. This event is the largest regional celebration on our National Day and is the only regional event in New Zealand organised and largely funded by an iwi. This year, we are sharing the message of unity.

Waitangi Day is a free event, accessible to everyone in the community. The Mitre10 Sports Park is an ideal venue, offering all the amenities needed to host a large public gathering, including off-road parking for over 2,000 vehicles and drinking water fountains in the front and rear of the 2,000-seat grandstand.

The event is expected to draw a crowd of over 10,000 people, as there are no other major events planned locally on the day. The celebrations will feature a variety of activities that appeal to all ages, with key elements being learning, fun, and interaction between Ngāti Kahungunu, other iwi, and our diverse communities in Hawke’s Bay.

Event Highlights:

Waitangi Day Ceremony : Marking 184 years since the signing of the Treaty, the ceremony will open with a powhiri, anthem, and addresses by iwi, community, and civic leaders, including Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Bayden Barber, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chairperson Hinewai Ormsby.

: Marking 184 years since the signing of the Treaty, the ceremony will open with a powhiri, anthem, and addresses by iwi, community, and civic leaders, including Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Bayden Barber, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chairperson Hinewai Ormsby. Treaty Talks : A series of speakers will share thoughts on topics around the Treaty, covering history, relevancy, and links to education, social, environmental, and economic impacts for all New Zealanders.

: A series of speakers will share thoughts on topics around the Treaty, covering history, relevancy, and links to education, social, environmental, and economic impacts for all New Zealanders. Multicultural Concert : Performances by dance troupes, bands, and singers representing Māori, Pacific, Asian, and world cultures.

: Performances by dance troupes, bands, and singers representing Māori, Pacific, Asian, and world cultures. Theme of the Day: "Tatou Tatou, Come Together" – a call for unity and togetherness.

Objectives of the Day:

To create pride in all New Zealanders by bringing people together.

To share our positives as a nation.

To provide positive interaction between Ngāti Kahungunu and the wider community, recognizing mana whenua in the event.

Innovative Activities:

Flag-Waving : We invite the public to bring their flags of any shape, size, color, and meaning. Community members are welcome to bring flags representing their nationhood or original homeland, including marae, hapū, iwi, school, sports, or kaupapa flags. Flags can be on poles or handheld.

: We invite the public to bring their flags of any shape, size, color, and meaning. Community members are welcome to bring flags representing their nationhood or original homeland, including marae, hapū, iwi, school, sports, or kaupapa flags. Flags can be on poles or handheld. Line Dance Routine : At midday, everyone with flags or without is invited to join a line dance routine called “Boots on the Ground.” A tutorial will be posted on our Facebook page on Wednesday, 29th January, for folks to learn the routine. Redbands are welcome to be worn if cowboy boots are not available.

: At midday, everyone with flags or without is invited to join a line dance routine called “Boots on the Ground.” A tutorial will be posted on our Facebook page on Wednesday, 29th January, for folks to learn the routine. Redbands are welcome to be worn if cowboy boots are not available. Flag-Waving Appreciation: Show appreciation for singers, dancers, and speakers by waving your flags at least three times and up to seven times for good luck. If you like the talk, wave your flag; if not, don't wave it.

Additional Attractions:

Mahons Thrill Amusement Rides : Free rides from 10am to 3pm, including the Hurricanes, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pirate Swing Ship, Swing Tugboat, and Cup and Saucer.

: Free rides from 10am to 3pm, including the Hurricanes, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pirate Swing Ship, Swing Tugboat, and Cup and Saucer. Spark Fun : Free hot rod rides for kids from 10am to 3pm.

: Free hot rod rides for kids from 10am to 3pm. Vendor Stalls : 50+ stalls selling a wide variety of world and Kiwi foods, jewellery, glasses, hats, clothing, crafts and gadgets. Health and service organisations are promoting their services.

: 50+ stalls selling a wide variety of world and Kiwi foods, jewellery, glasses, hats, clothing, crafts and gadgets. Health and service organisations are promoting their services. Outdoor Screens and Mist Curtains: Two full-size outdoor screens bring stage action close up and mist curtains around the site for people to cool off.

Join us for a day of celebration, learning, and fun as we commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi and come together as a community.

Event: Waitangi Day Family Celebrations. Free entry

Location: Mitre10 Sportspark, 14 Percival Rd, Hastings

Programme for the Day

9am Stalls open. Rides open 10am

Manaia’s Accoustic Jams

Hukarere Girl’s College Kapa Haka

Taikura Kapa haka

Te Aute College Kapa Haka

Talitha Blake

Waitangi Day Official Ceremony. Speeches by community leaders.

Waamarama Kapa Haka

Red Band

Toko Parataito Cook Islands Dancers & Drummers

Mahina Lawrence

Te Whanau Puoro Band

Benjamin Tupare Davies Trio

Bay Batucada Brazillian Salsa Band

Manioro Dance

Fusion Dance

Te Haroto Marae Kapa Haka

Rude Boyz Band

4.00pm Close

