Safeswim: Your ‘Go-To’ For Water Safety Updates

Northland Regional Council media briefs 03/02/25:

Safeswim: Your ‘go-to’ for water safety updates

Before heading to Northland’s beaches, lakes, or rivers, you can check the Safeswim website or app for updates on water conditions, weather, tides, and lifeguard availability.

This service ensures you and your whānau can enjoy a safe and fun day at the beach.

Safeswim is a collaborative initiative by Auckland Council, Northland Regional Council, Surf Life Saving New Zealand and others, offering real-time information on water quality and swimming conditions at popular freshwater and coastal spots.

Visit safeswim.org.nz or download the app by searching "Safeswim" in your app store. A quick check can make all the difference in having a great raumati (summer).

Whangārei Beach Buses Summer 2025

Beach buses are running again this summer with an improved service tailored to passenger requirements, following a community survey.

The buses have two new routes from central Whangārei to Waipū Cove and Matapouri.

Buses depart from Vine Street at 9.30am on Saturdays. (This is a change from Rose Street while construction works for a new bus hub are ongoing.)

A single trip costs $5 and return $10. Bee cards are not accepted - EFTPOS and cash only.

Please note: - There may not be lifeguards at the beach, so please stay safe. - Seats are limited on the bus and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. - Children under 14 years old must be supervised.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Go to buslink.co.nz for all the timetables details and follow CityLink Whangārei on Facebook for the latest updates.

Tū i te ora Scholarships - applications close soon

Applications for Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora Scholarships must be with the council by Thursday 13 February.

Six scholarships are available; each includes $4000 to assist with study costs, plus paid full-time work experience with NRC from mid-November 2025 to mid-February 2026.

The scholarships recognise, encourage and support students to undertake study that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions, whilst contributing to council’s vision ‘Tiakina te taiao, tuia te here tangata - Nurture the environment, bring together the people’.

The scholarships have a specific aim to build Māori capacity within Te Taitokerau, with three of the six scholarships earmarked for Māori who whakapapa to Te Taitokerau.

Full eligibility criteria and an application form are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz

Keen to korero - come see us at events

Northland Regional Council staff will be at various summer events, offering information and advice. This week, they’ll be at Waitangi Day with a large display on the sportsfield.

The focus will be on the moana, discussing water safety and protecting the marine environment from pests.

Land management staff will also be available to talk about caring for the whenua. Councillors will be present for chats throughout the day.

The climate action team will join the Far North District Council stand, while Civil Defence will be with Fire and Emergency.

Visit the NRC stand if you’re heading to Waitangi Day.

© Scoop Media

