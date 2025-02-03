Damaged Magnolia Tree To Be Removed

A long-standing 90-year-old magnolia tree at the Botanical Gardens will be removed after suffering severe damage during weather events over the New Year holiday break.

At around midday on 1 January the tree split nearly in half while the park was extremely busy with visitors. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

Acting Director for Liveable Communities, Kerry Hudson, says the decision to remove the tree is hugely disappointing but necessary to ensure public safety.

Magnolia tree on the day of the incident (Photo/Supplied)

“The loss of the magnolia is a real blow for our gardens team and the community.”

“Assessments by several tree experts confirmed the damage posed a serious safety risk.”

“We prioritise the health and safety of our community, and the risk of large branched falling in a high-traffic area could lead to serious harm.”

Mr. Hudson also emphasised Council’s commitment to the preservation and enhancement of the Botanical Gardens.

“Succession planting is a key priority for us. We aim to foster a diverse and healthy collection of trees.”

“We understand how important it is to preserve our trees as they contribute to conservation, education and the enjoyment of visitors.”

“We also plan to plant younger trees to replace the ones we've lost.”

Careful management and planning are essential to ensuring the gardens' long-term legacy, says Mr. Hudson.

“We want to ensure these trees remain for future generations to enjoy.”

“These trees in our gardens are more than just beautiful landmarks. They play a vital role to our mission of environmental stewardship and education.”

