Kahurangi Iritana Tāwhiwhirangi: True Tireless Champion Of Te Ao Māori & Whānau

Photo: Lady Tureiti Moxon, Kahuramgi Iritana Tāwhiwhirangi and Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier (Photo/Supplied)

It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Kahurangi (Dame) Iritana Tāwhiwhirangi DNZM MBE, a visionary leader, staunch advocate for Māori language revitalisation, and a lifelong champion of kaupapa Māori education.

Her dedication to the survival and flourishing of te reo Māori and the cultural empowerment of our people has left an indelible mark on Aotearoa.

I first came to know Iritana when she worked for the Department of Māori Affairs, and later, when I was employed by the National Kōhanga Reo Trust as the regional coordinator for the Hauraki-Waikato-Maniapoto regions, she became my boss in the early 1990’s over thirty years ago.

Through her leadership and unwavering commitment, she was instrumental in establishing the Kōhanga Reo movement, a kaupapa that has transformed the lives of generations of tamariki Māori and their whānau – including our four children and now their babies, our mokopuna.

Iritana was steadfast in her belief that our children must learn, embrace, and live their language and culture.

Today, because of her principled work, thousands of Māori whānau are raising tamariki who are fluent in te reo Māori, proud of their identity, and equipped with the cultural foundations and roots to thrive in the world.

Beyond Kōhanga Reo, she played a pivotal role in advancing Māori self-determination, standing alongside advocating to the government with other rangatira such as Tā (Sir) Toby Curtis, Tā (Sir) Wira Gardiner, Kahurangi (Dame) Tariana Turia and Uncle Bill Wiremu Kaua who sadly have all since passed beyond the veil.

Those that remain; Kahurangi (Dame) Naida Glavish, Kahurangi (Dame) Areta Koopu, Tā (Sir) Mason Durie, Tā (Sir) Mark Solomon and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait formed our governance rōpū for the Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki WAI 2915 that produced He Pāharakeke, he Rito Whakakīkinga Whāruarua.

Together, they advocated tirelessly for Māori to have autonomy over our own futures and that of our tamariki, calling for the dis-establishment of Oranga Tamariki. They have all worked hard the realms of education, language, and whānau well-being.

Iritana’s contributions to the Waitangi Tribunal findings on Oranga Tamariki, alongside other governance roles, reflected her unwavering dedication to the kaupapa of whānau-led solutions and self-determination.

We have lost a distinguished rangatira whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Her passing, following so soon after that of Dame Tariana, is a profound moment of grief for te ao Māori. Our aroha and deepest sympathies go out to her whānau, friends, and all those whose lives have been touched and strengthened by her leadership, wisdom and work.

Moe mai rā, e kui. Haere ki tua o te arai, ki ō tūpuna e tatari ana ki a koe. Moe mai, moe mai, moe mai rā.

