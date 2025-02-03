Ōnuku Marae To Host Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day 2025

Preparations are underway at Ōnuku Marae which will host this year’s Hui Whakaū I Te Tiriti Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemoration on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

Ōnuku Rūnanga Chairperson Rik Tainui says hundreds of people are expected to attend including the Governor-General, Members of Parliament, local government leaders, members of the local community, as well as whānau from across the motu.

“This is a significant event for our hapū and iwi and we’re looking forward to opening our whare to the community to commemorate this important day.”

“We are pleased that the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and the Prime Minister Rt Hon Christopher Luxon have accepted our invitation.”

Ōnuku holds profound historical and cultural significance for Ngāi Tahu. It was at Ōnuku on 30 May 1840 that Te Tiriti o Waitangi was first signed within the Ngāi Tahu takiwā. Later, in 1998, the Crown delivered its formal apology to Ngāi Tahu for breaches of Te Tiriti at this same location.

"Generations of whānau have lived and gathered here at Ōnuku and Takapūneke, which are significant locations in our nation’s history and identity. To this day, Ōnuku is where we come together to discuss and advance key tribal matters."

“In 1820 Takapūneke was a thriving commercial trading post of national significance, operated by Ngāi Tahu. In 1830 our whānau living at Takapūneke were tragically massacred by a rival tribe supported by British Captain John Stewart on the Brig Elizabeth. It marked the beginning of British involvement in Māori tribal affairs and was a catalyst to the writing and signing of Te Tiriti ten years later,” says Rik Tainui.

“Waitangi Day is a time to reflect on our shared history, celebrate Ngāi Tahu rangatiratanga as recognised in Te Tiriti, showcase our famous manākitanga and strengthen the relationships between tangata whenua and the Crown, for the benefit of all our communities in New Zealand.”

The commemorative event is open to the public and will begin with a pōwhiri at 9.00am to welcome manuhiri (guests). Formal addresses from key speakers and a panel discussion will follow, providing an opportunity for kōrero and reflections on the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its ongoing relevance to our nation and shared future.

As part of the day’s commemorations, Ōnuku, Ngāti Irakehu and Ngāi Tahu whānau will provide a hākari (feast), entertainment, and market stalls, as well as activities for tamariki. The event will conclude at 3.00pm.

Parking will be available at Akaroa Area School, with free shuttles running between 7.30 am and 2.45pm. There will be no parking available at the marae and attendees are advised to use the shuttle service. The road to Ōnuku Marae will have traffic management in place with limited access to the public from 6.00am.

Background:

Every year Ngāi Tahu commemorates Waitangi Day at one of three locations where iwi tīpuna signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi – Ōnuku, Awarua and Ōtākou.

Speeches will be delivered by Dame Cindy Kiro (Governor General), Justin Tipa (Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere) and Rt Hon Christopher Luxon (Prime Minister).

A panel discussion facilitated by Stacey Morrison will cover Reflections on the Te Tiriti o Waitangi – Progress, Challenges and Future Pathways. Panellists are King’s Counsel Hon Chris Finlayson (former Attorney General and Treaty Negotiations Minister), Lianne Dalziel CNZM (former Christchurch City Council Mayor, MP and Cabinet Minister, advocate for Community Resilience) and Juliet Tainui-Hernandez (Ngāi Tahu, Board Director and Advisor, former Assistant Governor, Reserve Bank of New Zealand). They will each bring their personal perspectives to the discussion, drawing from their varied experiences and backgrounds.

