Elections 2025 - Are You Porirua Proud?

Photo/Supplied.

It’s an election year, and we’re asking people in Porirua to show how much they care about their city. This year you’ll decide who represents you around the Council table. There will also be a poll on whether the city should keep its Māori ward.

There are three phases to an election year - enrol, stand, and vote.

Council’s Manager Democratic Services, Jack Marshall, says while the election is just over eight months away, now is a great time to find out more. You can check you’re enrolled and, if you’re interested, start thinking about standing for Council. You can find out online anytime whether you’re enrolled for the general or Māori roll.

"We’ll be out and about at events across our city (including Waitangi Day), helping people to show how 'Porirua Proud' they are. Come have a chat about enrolling, standing, or how voting works," Jack says.

"Our mayor and councillors make key decisions on how the city is run and these decisions impact our lives every day.

"Council is responsible for delivering essential services and infrastructure like roading, rubbish, recycling, the landfill, three waters, animal control, planning and building consents, as well as things like parks, reserves, sports fields and events that help make Porirua the great place it is.

"If you’ve ever thought about being mayor or a councillor, now’s the time to start thinking about standing. Come help ensure the Council reflects our diverse and vibrant city."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Local elections are by postal vote, with voting closing on 11 October. Porirua has a mayor, and 10 councillors, which includes one councillor for the Parirua Māori Ward.

A key decision to be made this election by voters is whether the city should keep its Māori ward.

"There are big decisions to be made for our city’s future. Make sure your voice is heard - either by voting or by standing," Jack says.

Check you’re enrolled at vote.nz or call the Electoral Commission on 0800 36 76 56.

Find out more at poriruacity.govt.nz/elections or email us at elections@poriruacity.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

