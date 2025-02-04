Have Your Say - Three Porirua City Consultations Open For Submission

The Keeping of Animals Bylaw 2025 is one of three consultations currently open for submissions at Porirua City Council. Photo/Supplied.

Porirua City Council is reviewing the way it manages freedom camping. Under the proposed bylaw, freedom camping on reserves would still be managed under the Reserves Act, but freedom camping on other Council land would be managed under the Freedom Camping Act 2011.

The proposed bylaw would give Council officers the ability to issue on-the-spot fines. We hope this will reduce the number of people not complying with our freedom camping rules. There are six proposed sites where freedom camping in a self-contained motor vehicle is permitted, with restrictions. Submissions close 10 February.

Keeping of Animals Bylaw 2025

Updated rules are being proposed if you keep cats, poultry, bees or other animals in Porirua, and we want to hear what the community thinks. The Keeping of Animals Bylaw is a general bylaw that has rules around all domestic animals, apart from dogs, which are covered by the Dog Control Bylaw.

It’s proposed to strengthen the bylaw by putting in stronger provisions to prevent noise and mess nuisance by animals and clearer enforcement rules. This includes new rules for cats (requiring owners to desex, microchip and register their cat), new rules for beekeepers and proposed changes for keeping stock in the city centre and suburban areas. Submissions close 10 February.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Local Alcohol Policy

Feedback is sought to help shape the sale and supply of alcohol in Porirua. We are proposing to introduce priority areas in suburbs where alcohol-related harm is more common, which could then have conditions applied to manage alcohol sale and supply.

The hours that alcohol can be sold in both off-licence premises (that sell alcohol to drink elsewhere) and on-licence premises (where alcohol is sold to drink at that venue) is also being consulted on, with options proposed for feedback. Submissions close 7 March.

© Scoop Media

