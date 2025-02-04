Final Phase For Daleton Nursery Construction In Progress

Daleton Nursery - seedlings 2 (Photo/Supplied)

Contractors are invited to an information day on Tuesday 18 February in Carterton, regarding the construction of facilities and compound development at Daleton Nursery, before Greater Wellington will be taking bids for the project on an open tender.

Established in 2024 to meet the region’s growing demand for erosion control and riparian management trees, Daleton Nursery is a Greater Wellington project with support and endorsement from both Carterton District Council and local hapū Ngāti Kahukuraawhitia. The nursery is irrigated with treated wastewater from Carterton's municipal system, providing a reliable water supply for the nursery and minimising discharge into the environment.

Greater Wellington project manager, Scott Ihaka, welcomes local construction businesses to the information day, to learn more about the project plans and apply to be involved.

“This project is about stabilising the region’s soils and protecting waterways. Having local contractors who know and are invested in the region complete the development makes perfect sense,” says Scott.

“We are looking for contractors who can complete the compound and facilities, including office, ablutions, storage, and chemical facilities, driveways, security systems, water infrastructure and utilities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ngāti Kahukuraawhitia member Joel Ngātuere looks forward to the career opportunities that the project can create for local hapū.

“The open tender provides opportunities for the growth of skills and experience for our immediate and wider whānau. Additionally, I hope this will be another platform which will support the local taiao (environment) industry to continue to develop across the region,” says Joel.

“This is the first stage of a greater employment plan from the wastewater treatment plant which we are trying to create for our people and community.

“The increase in local skills-based jobs like this, means that hapū and uri (descendants) can remain in Wairarapa, rather than having to find work further away, and be a part of mahi that is focused on protecting the future of our kāinga (home).”

To attend the information day or ask any questions about the project, contact Lynn Liu at Greater Wellington.

© Scoop Media

