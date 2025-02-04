NZ Team Flag Bearer Named For Invictus Games Opening Ceremony As Team Prepares To Head To Canada

Former NZ Army soldier Tracey Dender will carry the New Zealand flag at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver and Whistler on 8 February. (Photo/Supplied)

The 19-strong New Zealand Invictus Games Team is in their final preparations to compete at this year’s Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler from 8-16 February.

The Invictus Games is the only international adaptive sporting event for injured, wounded, or ill (IWI) current and former service men and women.

Former New Zealand Army solider Tracey Dender has been named as the team flag bearer for the opening ceremony. She said she is humbled to be chosen to represent her fellow team members.

“It is such an honour to be flag bearer, it is something that I was not expecting – I was in shock when it was announced. I will fly the New Zealand flag proudly at the opening ceremony in Vancouver.

“Being part of the Invictus whānau is so special, and I am thankful to be surrounded by people who understand what you are going through. Invictus is an amazing line of support that both serving and former serving personnel can tap into.”

Tracey will wear the Invictus kahu huruhuru, Matariki, at the opening ceremony on 8 February in Vancouver. The kahu huruhuru designed by Rebecca Graham, was created in 2023 and is represented as the mother for our Invictus Team.

“I am truly honoured to wear Matariki. To be presented it by our team co-captains and our Head of Mission, Major General Rose King, was extra special,” she said.

The kahu huruhuru symbolises our injured, wounded and ill as being intrinsically connected, as are the cluster of nine whetū (stars) in the sky of the Matariki cluster. It is adorned in coloured feathers, taniko and braid that connect her to both those of the Invictus Games and to the Māori New Year, Matariki.

The 2025 Invictus Games are the first hybrid winter games, providing a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sport.

In addition to the five core Invictus Games sports of wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, the six adaptive snow sports of alpine skiing, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, wheelchair curling and snowboarding will also take place.

New Zealand Team Co-Captain Major (Rtd) Soren Hall said the team is looking forward to arriving in Canada a few days prior to the opening ceremony.

“We are looking forward to connecting with our wider Invictus whānau from around the world, while competing in the sub-zero temperatures of British Colombia.

“The addition of a winter hybrid games has provided our team with an extra challenge of learning some new sports, while also training hard on our Invictus core sports. The team is ready and rearing to go,” he said.

The team is proudly supported by Fulton Hogan, Dynasty, Sudima Hotels, The Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust, Auckland District RSA, Craig Walker Building Removals, Papanui RSA, Templeton RSA Poppy Trust, Rotorua RSA, Napier RSA, Rangiora RSA, Amberley RSA, Huapai Kemeu Lions Club, NZDF Messes and Clubs, and Veterans’ Affairs.

