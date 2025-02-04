Yarrow Stadium Naming Rights Agreement Comes To An End

Yarrow Stadium (Photo/Supplied)

Yarrow and NPDC have announced the conclusion of the naming rights of Yarrow Stadium, bringing to an end a partnership that has spanned more than two decades.

Yarrows the Bakers have held naming rights to the stadium from 2002 to 2025, as well as Noel and Melva Yarrow naming rights to the West Stand from 2004 to 2022.

When the agreement ends on 8 March, the venue will be known as Stadium Taranaki.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom has paid tribute to the Yarrow family, and its long-standing contribution to this and other community facilities.

“Their support has been unwavering for over 20 years. This is an unprecedented partnership with the city of Ngāmotu-New Plymouth and Taranaki.”

Private sector investment is increasingly vital to sustain the scope and quality of our community assets. The depth and quality of our public/private sector partnerships, modelled by the Yarrow-NPDC relationship, is what makes this possible,” says Mayor Holdom.

More than just a rugby ground, the venue is Taranaki’s premier outdoor sporting arena, which has hosted a range of major events including Rugby World Cup games, All Blacks fixtures, FIFA U20 World Cup matches and Nitro Circus. The stadium is also the proud home ground for the Taranaki Bulls provincial rugby side.

“It’s been a rewarding 20-year partnership with the NPDC, with many great memories along the way,” says Philip Yarrow.

“I know that Noel and Melva Yarrow would be particularly happy to know his great grandchildren were able to be involved with events at the stadium. From a commercial lens, the naming rights provided credibility to our brand and helped strengthen relationships both domestically and across the Tasman.

“It was certainly a difficult decision to end the partnership, and we wish NPDC team all best in the next chapter.”

NPDC Manager Venues and Events Chade Julie says while sad at what is the end of an era and important working relationship, it opens the doors for an exciting future.

“We’ve really enjoyed and appreciated working alongside the Yarrow team so are obviously disappointed to see that come to an end, but this change comes at an exciting new chapter with the completion of the redevelopment project and the opening of the new East Stand this year.”

Taranaki Regional Council, as owner of the venue via the Taranaki Stadium Trust, has led the major project to create the best regional stadium in New Zealand.

Director-Corporate Services Mike Nield says: “The Yarrow family have championed the stadium for more than two decades and we would like to say a huge thank you for their support, particularly over the last five years during the redevelopment work.”

NPDC are preparing future naming rights opportunities for the stadium, including stands and suites, which will be available shortly.

Yarrow Stadium Fast Facts:

Yarrow Stadium is operated by NPDC and owned by Taranaki Stadium Trust.

Taranaki Regional Council has led the redevelopment project at Yarrow Stadium. See the project page on Taranaki Regional Council’s website for more information.

Upcoming entertainment events in 2025 include the Freestyle Kings on 5 February 2025.

