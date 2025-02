Police Operation In Waterview

A Police operation is underway in an area of Waterview this afternoon.

Police have cordoned off an area around Tutuki Street.

There is an increased Police presence in the area to ensure the safety of the public.

Police staff are armed as a precaution.

Great North Road is still open, but we are advising the public to stay clear of cordons at this early stage.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

