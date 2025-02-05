Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appealing For Information On Stolen Service Medals, Waihi

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information to reunite a number of service medals with their rightful owners after being stolen during a burglary in Waihi.

The selection of medals were among a range of property taken from an address on Trig Road North between 6pm on Sunday 1 February and 2pm on Monday 3 February.

The seven service medals are of extreme sentimental and historical value, and are of great importance to the victims and their family.

Other items stolen during the burglary include two Stihl chainsaws, a hedge cutter, a cordless drill, an angle grinder and battery, wedding rings, and other personal jewellery.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Trig Road North area between Saturday evening and Monday afternoon.

Police are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage in the area that may assist in our investigation locating the service medals and holding the alleged offenders to account.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

You can also provide information in person at the Waihi Police Station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111.

Please use the reference number 250203/0911.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 