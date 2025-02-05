Police Appealing For Information On Stolen Service Medals, Waihi

Police are appealing for information to reunite a number of service medals with their rightful owners after being stolen during a burglary in Waihi.

The selection of medals were among a range of property taken from an address on Trig Road North between 6pm on Sunday 1 February and 2pm on Monday 3 February.

The seven service medals are of extreme sentimental and historical value, and are of great importance to the victims and their family.

Other items stolen during the burglary include two Stihl chainsaws, a hedge cutter, a cordless drill, an angle grinder and battery, wedding rings, and other personal jewellery.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Trig Road North area between Saturday evening and Monday afternoon.

Police are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage in the area that may assist in our investigation locating the service medals and holding the alleged offenders to account.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

You can also provide information in person at the Waihi Police Station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers via 0800 555 111.

Please use the reference number 250203/0911.

