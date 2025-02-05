Police Operation Concludes In Waterview

The Police operation in Waterview has now concluded and a man is in custody.

Earlier this afternoon, Police had information that this man had arrived on Tutuki Street, at a property of a person known to him.

He had made a number of concerning comments, before the occupant was able to leave the address.

Police were soon in the area and cordoned off Tutuki Street, with ongoing attempts to engage with this man this afternoon.

Police had information the man was potentially in possession of a firearm and as such the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed to the area.

This evening, Police made entry to the address and the 43-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police enquiries remain ongoing at the location, with charges to be decided in due course.

We acknowledge the public’s cooperation while this matter was resolved this afternoon.

