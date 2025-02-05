Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Operation Concludes In Waterview

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 5:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Police operation in Waterview has now concluded and a man is in custody.

Earlier this afternoon, Police had information that this man had arrived on Tutuki Street, at a property of a person known to him.

He had made a number of concerning comments, before the occupant was able to leave the address.

Police were soon in the area and cordoned off Tutuki Street, with ongoing attempts to engage with this man this afternoon.

Police had information the man was potentially in possession of a firearm and as such the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed to the area.

This evening, Police made entry to the address and the 43-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police enquiries remain ongoing at the location, with charges to be decided in due course.

We acknowledge the public’s cooperation while this matter was resolved this afternoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 