Vote 25: Waitangi An Opportunity To Promote Local Elections

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is at Waitangi Commemorations to help break down barriers to people standing and voting in this year’s local elections.

“Around 50,000 people are expected to attend Waitangi Day this year. Over the past few days we’ve had kōrero with everyone from iwi leaders to people from the local community,” LGNZ President Sam Broughton said.

“While we’ve been here, we’ve also been working to raise the profile of local government, its mahi and the fact that elections are being held this year.

“Voter turnout for local elections is abysmally low – only four in 10 eligible voters go to the polls, while eight in 10 vote in the general elections. This isn’t good enough and it shows many people don’t understand how councils’ work impacts their lives every day.

“Last year LGNZ established an electoral reform working group dedicated to addressing the systematic issues that contribute to low turnout. It’s become clear that one reason people don’t turn out for local elections, is because they don’t know what councils do.

“So this week we’ve been promoting the elections - and local government in general - through one-on-one kōrero as well as public panel discussions. It’s been a great opportunity to listen to concerns, answer questions and support conversations about the role of local government.

“It's important that local government has an active and engaging presence at Waitangi; these commemorations bring people from across the country to one location, so it’s a great platform for us to kick off community engagement.

“On Tuesday we met with several iwi leaders to continue strengthening relationships. Yesterday we ran a stall at the Treaty Grounds, and this morning we’ll be hosting a light breakfast for people who attended the dawn ceremony - in partnership with Woolworths Waitangi.

“Talking to people on the ground at Waitangi, we’ve heard a few misconceptions around the elections and local government in general. We’re keen to give people quality information that supports good decision making, for example that Māori candidates aren't restricted to standing in Māori wards.

“With issues such as Māori Wards going to referendum, major infrastructure challenges and climate change concerns all hot topics in the community, the work of councils is more important than ever. It’s clear that these are issues Māori really care about, so this week has been a fantastic opportunity to have these discussions and lay the foundations to progress work in the future.

“We encourage people to go to www.votelocal.co.nz to find out how they can make their voices heard – as a voter or an elected member – in October this year,” Sam Broughton said.

© Scoop Media

