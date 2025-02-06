Mayor Tory Whanau Addresses Pōneke’s Waitangi Day Celebrations

Mayor Tory Whanau spoke to a packed out crowd at the Waitangi Day festival at Waitangi Park in Wellington, calling for the government to shelve the Treaty Principles Bill, and to put a stop to the government’s constant attacks on Māori.

“Waitangi Day has always been one of the most important days on Aotearoa’s calendar, offering us an opportunity to reflect on our history and our founding document.”

“This Waitangi Day, it is clear we are at a political turning point. We must take this opportunity to show central government that their constant attacks on Māori and Te Tiriti will not be tolerated in Aotearoa, and the proposed Treaty Principles Bill must be shelved as it threatens the social, cultural and political fabric of our country.”

“It is time for us to honour Te Tiriti O Waitangi and work meaningfully with mana whenua to ensure we are making the best decisions for our people and cities.”

Mayor Tory Whanau also encourages people to participate in voting on the Māori Wards referendum ahead of this year's 2025 local body elections.

“Participating in local democracy is another key way our voices can be heard, and I encourage everyone to vote in the Māori Ward referendum.”

