A Strategy For Lower Hutt’s Future And The Rulebook To Make It Happen

The public is invited to provide feedback on two key strategies that will shape a resilient sustainable future for Lower Hutt.

The city’s population is projected to grow by 40,000 over the next 30 years. A robust strategy to accommodate this growth is required, along with updated environmental and development rules.

These come together through the Sustainable Growth Strategy 2025-2055 and the Proposed District Plan, which are both open for public consultation until 4 April.

The Proposed District Plan is the city’s rulebook for land use, subdivision and development. It addresses challenges such as infrastructure constraints, responding to climate change, tackling a range of natural hazards, as well as protecting the environment and our historic and cultural taonga.

It features a new search function to see the zone and overlays (such as natural hazard, infrastructure and heritage overlays) that apply to any property. You can try it out here: https://eplan.huttcity.govt.nz/review/

The Sustainable Growth Strategy brings together existing strategies and plans across transport, infrastructure, reserves and more, and sets out actions to help us meet the goal of creating a connected, resilient and inclusive city.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the strategy provides the direction for what our city will look like, and the District Plan is the rulebook for how it will happen.

"Lower Hutt is growing, with 40,000 more residents projected over the next 30 years. We must plan proactively to ensure this growth is sustainable and enhances our city.

"Our Sustainable Growth Strategy sets out a vision for more homes, jobs, and services while protecting our environment and community. This is your chance to have a say-help shape the District Plan and the future of Lower Hutt."

The public are invited to share their views on either or both documents at haveyoursay.huttcity.govt.nz

Note:

Lower Hutt’s current District Plan was drafted in the 1990s and became operative in 2004. There have been ongoing revisions and changes since then. In late 2023 Council sought community feedback on a top-to-bottom rewrite and this feedback has been incorporated into the proposed plan.

