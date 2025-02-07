Policy Statement By Ray Chung, Mayoral Candidate

Construction of a controversial safety fence along Wellington’s waterfront, supposedly to prevent people from falling into the harbour, and costing millions of dollars to build is a waste of ratepayers money and should be removed from the Long-Term Plan, says Mayoral Candidate Ray Chung.

The council has for months been paying $5,000 per month for temporary fencing while a decision is made. Now, council officers are asking council to vote for an additional $11.1 million next week in addition to the $7 million they’ve already been granted for waterfront protection.

“I can tell you now, there is no way I will be voting in favour of this proposal,” Ray Chung says.

“A safety fence will be an eyesore, destroy the waterfront and make Wellington a laughing stock around the world. This is an example of council staff going to extreme lengths to remove self-responsibility from thinking people.

“The council needs to remove this item from the Long-Term Plan. If this spending is approved, I will do everything in my power to reverse the decision. If the fence is built, I will tear down that wall,” Ray Chung says.

