New Waitangi Day Tradition In Hamilton Kirikiriroa

(Photo/Supplied)

Hamilton Kirikiriroa celebrated its first central city Waitangi Day festival with an unprecedented turnout, reflecting its significance for many Hamiltonians.

Hosted at Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery, the thousands who attended experienced music and performances, kapa haka, pa site tours, movies, whaanau activities, and a museum exhibition that wove together the complex history of the Maaori and Paakehaa relationship in Kirikiriroa.

On opening the event Mayor Paula Southgate said it was wonderful it was to see the community gathered at the museum and alongside our beautiful awa to commemorate Waitangi Day.

“With so many significant events in the early days of colonialisation occurring in the Waikato, Waitangi Day’s relevance to Hamilton in 2025 is clear. It was appropriate to hold the festival at our Museum which plays a vital role in connecting the past and present in our city and recognising Waitangi Day with a civic hosted event reflected the importance Te Tiriti o Waitangi has in Kirikiriroa.

“As Councillor Maria Huata told the crowd at the event, ‘...despite the scars of the land wars and division, we stand together today in H-Town, a city we all call home.

“This year’s festival showcased the spirit of Kirikiriroa Hamilton, celebrating our city and country’s rich history and culture in a vibrant and inclusive way,” said Mayor Southgate.

Liz Cotton, Director Museum and Arts,expressed her delight at the overwhelming response for the event and was proud to host it at the Museum.

“The energy, the talent, and the sense of unity were palpable. It was a day filled with pride and celebration, and it felt wonderful to be a part of it," said Cotton.

"The Museum is a place where we reflect biculturalism, partnership and responsibilities under Te Tiriti throughout our work, so it was an honour to be the hosts of this year’s event."

Around 3500 people visited the Museum, a huge increase on the 1200 visitors on Waitangi Day in 2024, along with thousands more enjoying the 80 performances and food trucks in the Museum’s courtyard and riverside.

Council’s General Manager Partnerships, Communications and Maaori confirmed the Council is planning to work with community and business partners, the creative sector, tangata whenua and Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa, to build on this year’s success for the 2026 Waitangi Day festival.

