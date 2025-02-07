Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kirsten Wise Seeks Re-election

Friday, 7 February 2025, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Kirsten Wise

(Photo/Supplied)

“We've come too far to go backwards now,” says Kirsten Wise announcing her intention to stand for re-election as Mayor of Napier City.

“I want to deliver on ratepayers’ investment in core services; water, roading and quality long term infrastructure; and make sure the city’s essential projects are completed in a financially sustainable way. We've come too far to go backwards, there is further work to be done,” Wise says.

“This is a time for stability, we cannot afford to lose momentum. I have a deep understanding of the upcoming reforms from central government and strong relationships in our community. I have been able to tackle the challenges facing our city head-on because of the relationships that have been built, and those relationships have sustained our shared focus on the future through difficult times. I am re-standing to deliver on the progress we have made together.”

© Scoop Media

