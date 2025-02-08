IWPG New Zealand Calls for Women's Peace at Waitangi Day

On February 6th, New Zealand's National Day, Waitangi Day, the IWPG New Zealand Auckland Peace Committee garnered attention by spreading the message of peace at a special event held in Auckland. During the Waitangi Day celebration, IWPG operated a booth to introduce various peace activities, including women’s peace education and the International Peace-Loving Drawing Competition. This event provided a meaningful opportunity to raise awareness of IWPG’s efforts towards peace among the citizens.

Many citizens who visited the booth showed deep interest in the women-led peace activity that IWPG is spreading. In particular, The program, which promotes the importance of peace and life through women's peace education and brings women around the world together to create real change, has attracted attention. Publics who watched the IWPG activity video said, “I was impressed by the fact that women are taking direct action for peace, and I want to actively participate in IWPG activities” and “I'm really thankful to do this interview with IWPG and spend the afternoon at your stall."

Membership registration was active along with the introduction of the Women's Peace Education program. "I'm happy to be here working for peace with IWPG, the atmosphere is so peaceful and it's an important day to commemorate together on a significant day for NZ." said Hasina Panjshiri, IWPG New Zealand Peace Committee member.

Through this Waitangi Day event, IWPG emphasized the need for a women-led peace movement to New Zealand citizens and encouraged more people to join the journey of peace. It is expected that IWPG’s continued activities will take deeper root in New Zealand society.

Meanwhile, IWPG is a global women’s NGO registered with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the Department of Global Communications (DGC). It operates 114 branches in 123 countries and has over 808 partner organizations in 68 countries.

You can be peace women leader. Please contact [pr06@iwpg.org]

