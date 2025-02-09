Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Closely Monitoring Hawke’s Bay Tangi

Sunday, 9 February 2025, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Martin James:

There will be a visible Police presence in the Hawke’s Bay on Monday for the tangi of a senior member of the Mongrel Mob.

In the morning, the deceased will be taken from Mahora to Moteo for burial, with more than 100 gang members and associates possibly taking part.

Police have been working with whanau and gang leaders to minimise the impact to the community and the tangi itself. We have also been speaking with residents in the Mahora and Moteo Pa areas advising them of the increased presence of gang members and Police.

Our focus for the tangi is keeping people safe, preventing or minimising disruption to the public and responding to any unlawful behaviour. Neighbouring districts are providing additional policing teams to support the operation and help us monitor the movement of gang members through the region.

Illegal, antisocial or disruptive behaviour won’t be tolerated.

Police will take every opportunity to immediately intervene and enforce the law, including the Gangs Act 2024. In instances where immediate enforcement isn’t possible, officers are instructed to gather evidence that allows us to hold people accountable for their actions.

If you are on the roads, expect to see us; Police will be running checkpoints to breath test drivers, ensure passengers are properly restrained, and check that vehicles are roadworthy.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe.

If you see any illegal behaviour, call police on 111 if it is happening now, or make a report at 105.police.govt.nz if it’s after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 