Police Closely Monitoring Hawke’s Bay Tangi

Detective Inspector Martin James:

There will be a visible Police presence in the Hawke’s Bay on Monday for the tangi of a senior member of the Mongrel Mob.

In the morning, the deceased will be taken from Mahora to Moteo for burial, with more than 100 gang members and associates possibly taking part.

Police have been working with whanau and gang leaders to minimise the impact to the community and the tangi itself. We have also been speaking with residents in the Mahora and Moteo Pa areas advising them of the increased presence of gang members and Police.

Our focus for the tangi is keeping people safe, preventing or minimising disruption to the public and responding to any unlawful behaviour. Neighbouring districts are providing additional policing teams to support the operation and help us monitor the movement of gang members through the region.

Illegal, antisocial or disruptive behaviour won’t be tolerated.

Police will take every opportunity to immediately intervene and enforce the law, including the Gangs Act 2024. In instances where immediate enforcement isn’t possible, officers are instructed to gather evidence that allows us to hold people accountable for their actions.

If you are on the roads, expect to see us; Police will be running checkpoints to breath test drivers, ensure passengers are properly restrained, and check that vehicles are roadworthy.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe.

If you see any illegal behaviour, call police on 111 if it is happening now, or make a report at 105.police.govt.nz if it’s after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

