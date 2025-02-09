Police Urging Caution On The Roads As Thousands Depart Region

Thousands of people are leaving the Invercargill region in the coming days, prompting our reminder to drive safely so you reach your destinations safely.

Ensure you plan your journey ahead and allow plenty of travel time in case of delays. With a significant increase in traffic heading out of the region, it is crucial to keep your cool all times.

Please drive to the conditions, obey all speed limits and restrictions, don’t drive impaired and keep your phone away. If you are feeling fatigued, pull over or have somebody else drive.

If you are on a motorcycle, wear all the appropriate safety gear and check your bike is road safe before setting off.

We hope everyone enjoyed the events in our region, and if you're on the road, expect to see us out and about, making sure everyone's safe.

