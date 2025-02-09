Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Urging Caution On The Roads As Thousands Depart Region

Sunday, 9 February 2025, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thousands of people are leaving the Invercargill region in the coming days, prompting our reminder to drive safely so you reach your destinations safely.

Ensure you plan your journey ahead and allow plenty of travel time in case of delays. With a significant increase in traffic heading out of the region, it is crucial to keep your cool all times.

Please drive to the conditions, obey all speed limits and restrictions, don’t drive impaired and keep your phone away. If you are feeling fatigued, pull over or have somebody else drive.

If you are on a motorcycle, wear all the appropriate safety gear and check your bike is road safe before setting off.

We hope everyone enjoyed the events in our region, and if you're on the road, expect to see us out and about, making sure everyone's safe.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 