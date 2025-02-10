Fatal Crash, SH7, Lewis Pass
Monday, 10 February 2025, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on
Lewis Pass Road/SH7 overnight.
Police were
notified of the single vehicle crash at around
9.50pm.
Sadly, despite efforts from emergency
services, one person died at the scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit conducted a scene examination
overnight.
