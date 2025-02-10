Auckland Council Urges Vigilance Against Wildfire Risks In Regional And Local Parks

Wildfires in California, bushfires in Australia and some significant vegetation fires across Aotearoa has brought global attention to fire risk and is a good reminder of the risks posed by wildfires closer to home in Auckland’s regional and local parks.

While Auckland’s cooler, damper climate provides some natural protection, climate change is intensifying conditions that could increase the likelihood of fires, particularly with the shift from last summer’s El Niño to La Niña, bringing drier and windier summer months.

Balancing safety with ecological integrity

Auckland Council’s General Manager Parks and Community Facilities Taryn Crewe says recent reports of informal "bush cleaning" by community members in urban local parks — where decaying wood and understorey plants are removed — have raised concerns.

“These practices can inadvertently increase fire risk by encouraging invasive plant species, which are often more flammable than native vegetation,” Ms Crewe says.

“In other countries, bush cleaning can be a way of preventing fires and encouraging seeds to germinate, as well as to clear old vegetation to let light in,” she says.

“However, many New Zealand forest species prefer damp conditions and shade to germinate.”

Regional Parks Manager Scott De Silva adds that while practices like ‘bush cleaning’ and controlled burns may be appropriate in some overseas parks, they are not appropriate in New Zealand parks.

“If we remove regenerating native understorey, we risk enabling invasive plants like pampas, gorse and prickly hakea to dominate. These species form highly flammable monocultures and can increase fire danger over time.”

“Of course, the primary goal is ensuring fires don’t start in the first place, so we urge all park users to take care while enjoying their time outdoors,” Mr De Silva adds.

Long-term resilience through careful management

With the dry summer the region is having, Auckland Council is also urging Aucklanders to take care when in the outdoors, especially in regional parks, which cover a total of 41,000 hectares.

“The impact of climate change means dry seasons, with high fire risk, are much longer and conditions are more volatile,” says Mr De Silva.

“We’re taking proactive steps like controlling highly flammable invasive exotic species like hakea where we can, but visitors must also play their part by observing fire bans, staying cautious, and being mindful of conditions, especially on windy days.”

He added that while Auckland Council continues ecological restoration efforts, some newly planted areas may temporarily increase vulnerability as native vegetation establishes.

“Managing invasive species and promoting healthy, diverse ecosystems remain priorities in reducing fire hazards.”

Practical tips for reducing fire risks

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is currently in a restricted fire season. Anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which they can apply for at checkitsalright.nz

Open fires, including charcoal BBQs, are prohibited in all public areas throughout Auckland. This includes on beaches and foreshores, in parks, conservation areas and forests. It’s prohibited to light fireworks in any public places.

The council urges residents and park visitors to take these steps to help protect Auckland’s natural spaces:

• Respect fire bans: check current restrictions and avoid activities that could spark fires, such as using open flames or discarding lit materials.

• Be mindful of conditions: windy days significantly increase fire risks; refrain from activities that could ignite dry vegetation.

• Support native ecosystems: avoid removing native plants or undertaking unauthorised “clean-ups” in reserves; healthy native vegetation helps buffer fire spread.

• Manage vegetation at home: for those living near rural or parkland areas, maintain defensible space around properties by removing flammable materials like dry grass, leaves, and twigs; replace highly flammable species with lower flammability alternatives.

For updates on fire safety visit Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s fire prevention and fire safety website checkitsalright.nz

And for information on low flammability plants for planting click here

