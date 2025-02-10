Man Arrested After Officers Threatened With Machete

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore:

A man faces a raft of charges after allegedly swinging a machete at Police in Napier overnight.

A 21-year-old Taradale man has been charged with dangerous driving; possession of an offensive weapon; assaulting Police; injures with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; resisting Police; threatening to kill; and driving with excess breath alcohol. He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today, Monday 10 February.

About 1.30am, a vehicle was seen driving at speed on Kennedy Road in Napier with its headlights off. Police lost sight of the car, but a member of the public pointed Police toward Clive, where the vehicle was located travelling at double the speed limit.

As plans were being put in place to set up cordons and stop the vehicle, it crashed into a fence on Waitangi Road, Awatoto, causing significant damage to the car and fence. Police were not pursuing the vehicle.

A unit located the vehicle and the sole occupant, who was initially compliant. As Police approached him, the man allegedly pulled a machete from the vehicle and began chasing one of the officers while swinging the weapon.

Both officers deployed Tasers, which were ineffective in stopping the man, before he was subdued with OC spray.

Neither officer was injured by the weapon.

The officers involved were stood down for the rest of their shift. One officer was treated at the scene for a minor injury but did not require hospitalisation.

I’m incredibly proud of their efforts. They were faced with a dangerous and unpredictable situation where a moment’s delay could have been fatal. They used training and experience to bring the alleged offender into custody without serious injury to him, or themselves.

Sadly, this is a reminder of the needless violence Police face, often with little to no warning. While Police are trained to make decisions rapidly and under pressure, nothing prepares you for seeing your colleague being threatened with a machete.

I am proud of the way both officers executed their duty bravely - the community is safer because of their actions.

