Toxic Algae Prompts Closure Of Henley Lake To Recreational Users

Monday, 10 February 2025, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Tests carried out by Masterton District Council have confirmed very high concentrations of cyanobacteria (toxic algae) at Henley Lake, and the Hiona Stream inlet.

Contact with the water may be unsafe and the Council has closed the lake for recreational purposes until health warnings are removed.

Cyanobacteria produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals if swallowed or through contact with skin (such as may occur when swimming or rowing).

Exposure to cyanobacteria may cause symptoms such as skin rashes, nausea, tummy upset, and tingling or numbness around the mouth or tips of fingers. If you experience health symptoms after contact with the Lake consult a doctor.

Dogs may also be at risk. Throughout New Zealand a number of dogs are known to have died after eating cyanobacteria at the edges of water bodies.

Visitors to the lake should keep dogs out of the water, and away from the edge. If you believe your dog has eaten contaminated material, contact your vet immediately.

Masterton District Council monitors cyanobacteria weekly at Henley Lake during the summer and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality that could represent a health risk. Visitors are advised to look at the signs around the Lake for the most up-to-date information.

© Scoop Media

