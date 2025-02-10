Gone Barking Mad? Nope, It's Just Bark In The Park

Tauranga City Council’s Animal Services team are back at it again, kicking off 2025 with their annual doggy day out, Bark in the Park.

2025 is the third running of the event, and the team is still just as excited to put this event on for local dog lovers and pet owners alike.

“This is an event that brings the Tauranga dog community together to enjoy a day out and the opportunity to check out a range of local businesses selling doggie-related items,” says Animal Services Team Leader Brent Lincoln.

The sound of dogs barking will fill Memorial Park on Saturday, 15 February 2025. Whether you’re two-legged or four-legged, you are more than welcome to come and enjoy the festivities.

“We want to continue putting on these events to bring our local dog community together. This year, we have a range of businesses eager to share their products and knowledge with our dog community, from information about how you can get involved with fostering through our local rescues to pet photography, pet accessories, agility and more, we are sure there will be something for everyone,” says Brent.

Bark in the Park is a free event featuring food vendors offering delicious treats for everyone, along with the other doggie market vendors. Local Tauranga musician Damo Innes will provide entertainment for the morning.

So, grab your furry friend and join us at Memorial Park (Jordan Field) on Saturday, 15 February 2025, from 9am-12pm.

For more information about the free community event, head to www.tauranga.govt.nz or visit the Tauranga Animal Services team on Facebook at www.facebook.com/taurangaanimalservices.

