Afternoon Thunderstorms And Sunshine

Monday, 10 February 2025, 1:21 pm
Forecast: MetService

Covering period of Monday 10th - Thursday 13th February

MetService is forecasting an active start to the week about the central North Island, with the risk of thunderstorms and showers dwindling through the week as high pressure moving in from the west squashes any further rain that could dampen our dry soils.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, issued this morning (Monday) for the Central North Island, is valid from 3pm-10pm Monday. MetService Meteorologist Katie Hillyer warns “While the dry grounds will welcome some rain, falling all at once isn’t ideal and poses a greater risk of surface flooding and hazardous driving conditions.”

These thunderstorms are expected to be slow moving, meaning they sit over an area for longer and pose a risk of localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h.

For tomorrow (Tuesday), showers and thunderstorms are on the menu again, this time reaching up into the upper North Island, but are currently at a lower risk of being severe. However, MetService advises to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the time.

Eastern areas of both islands are continuing to see the cooler temperatures they have seen for much of the summer already, with some showers associated with a weak front moving northwards.

“Even with the return of high pressure, southerly winds will keep the east coast cloudier and cooler until later this week. However, for spots like Central Otago temperatures are set to creep back towards 30°C for the end of the week” says Hillyer.

During Wednesday and into Thursday we start to see the scattered showers clear and temperatures warm as this high pressure system really takes hold of New Zealand, giving very little respite to the areas that need some watering. Looking forward to the weekend, this settled weather likely continues as this high pressure digs its heels in.

Please keep up to date with the most current information from MetService at MetService - Te Ratonga Tirorangi

